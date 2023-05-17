Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Stake Trimmed by Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its stake in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,233,614 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,847 shares during the quarter. Steven Madden makes up 3.7% of Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC owned approximately 1.58% of Steven Madden worth $39,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOO. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Steven Madden by 18.4% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Steven Madden by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,683 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Steven Madden by 1.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 52,702 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Steven Madden by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,177 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Steven Madden by 5.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,050 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SHOO shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup raised shares of Steven Madden from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.14.

NASDAQ SHOO traded up $0.46 on Wednesday, reaching $32.65. 189,308 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 872,280. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a one year low of $26.36 and a one year high of $40.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.92.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The textile maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $461.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.83 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 8.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Direct-to-Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

