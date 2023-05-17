Stilwell Value LLC Buys Shares of 50,000 Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Stilwell Value LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 50,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000. Lyft makes up 0.4% of Stilwell Value LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LYFT. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lyft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Lyft by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,616 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in Lyft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lyft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lyft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

LYFT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Gordon Haskett lowered Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.50 target price on shares of Lyft in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Lyft from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Lyft in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lyft in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.34.

LYFT stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $8.31. 6,820,468 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,610,529. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. Lyft, Inc. has a one year low of $8.06 and a one year high of $21.52.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

