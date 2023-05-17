Stilwell Value LLC Sells 765,014 Shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

Stilwell Value LLC lessened its position in shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFGGet Rating) by 44.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 974,784 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 765,014 shares during the quarter. OFG Bancorp comprises 20.2% of Stilwell Value LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Stilwell Value LLC owned about 2.05% of OFG Bancorp worth $26,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OFG Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 734.8% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 193.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,592 shares of the bank’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in OFG Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

OFG Bancorp Stock Performance

OFG stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.56. 67,577 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,369. OFG Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.34 and a twelve month high of $30.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

OFG Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on OFG. StockNews.com downgraded OFG Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on OFG Bancorp from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jorge Colon sold 40,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total value of $1,216,291.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Jorge Colon sold 40,870 shares of OFG Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total value of $1,216,291.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Ganesh Kumar sold 6,468 shares of OFG Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $194,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 167,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,027,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,338 shares of company stock valued at $2,314,531. Company insiders own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

OFG Bancorp Company Profile

OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

