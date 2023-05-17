Stock Analysts’ New Coverage for May 17th (AEGXF, BLFY, CANF, CCRD, DBVT, DGLY, DRETF, DREUF, HEP, JOB)

Stock Analysts’ new coverage for Wednesday, May 17th:

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY). They issued a neutral rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock.

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

B. Riley started coverage on shares of CoreCard (NYSE:CCRD). B. Riley issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF). Desjardins issued a hold rating on the stock.

National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN). StockNews.com issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC). They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE). They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE). They issued a neutral rating and a $57.50 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI). They issued a neutral rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

HSBC Holdings plc started coverage on shares of Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE). The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Usio (NASDAQ:USIO). HC Wainwright issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of voxeljet (NYSE:VJET). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA). The firm issued a buy rating and a $3.25 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSE:WYY). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

