Stock Analysts’ New Coverage for May 17th (AEGXF, BLFY, CANF, CCRD, DBVT, DGLY, DRETF, DREUF, HEP, JOB)

Posted by on May 17th, 2023

Stock Analysts’ new coverage for Wednesday, May 17th:

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY). They issued a neutral rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

B. Riley started coverage on shares of CoreCard (NYSE:CCRD). B. Riley issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF). Desjardins issued a hold rating on the stock.

National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN). StockNews.com issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC). They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE). They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE). They issued a neutral rating and a $57.50 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI). They issued a neutral rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

HSBC Holdings plc started coverage on shares of Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE). The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Usio (NASDAQ:USIO). HC Wainwright issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of voxeljet (NYSE:VJET). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA). The firm issued a buy rating and a $3.25 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSE:WYY). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

