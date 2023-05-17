Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for May 17th (AAPL, AC, AI, ARE, AUMN, CPX, CRE, D.UN, DIR.UN, ECN)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, May 17th:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) was given a $183.86 target price by analysts at Fundamental Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$23.00 to C$28.00.

Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI)

was given a C$13.86 target price by analysts at Fundamental Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$12.00 to C$15.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Golden Minerals (TSE:AUMN) was given a C$0.73 target price by analysts at Fundamental Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) had its price target increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$52.00 to C$53.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Conduit (LON:CRE) had its target price raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 590 ($7.39) to GBX 595 ($7.45). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$16.00 to C$15.50.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$19.50 to C$18.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) was given a C$18.50 price target by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc.. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) had its price target cut by Cormark from C$3.25 to C$2.75.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$7.00 to C$6.00.

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$56.00 to C$57.00.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$16.75 to C$14.25.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) had its price target reduced by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$5.00 to C$4.75. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$9.75 to C$10.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) had its target price boosted by Cormark from C$38.00 to C$42.00.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$37.00 to C$39.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Kinovo (LON:KINO) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from GBX 52 ($0.65) to GBX 60 ($0.75). The firm currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

LifeSpeak (TSE:LSPK) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$0.90 to C$0.65. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

On the Beach Group (LON:OTB) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from GBX 248 ($3.11) to GBX 220 ($2.76). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$32.50 to C$32.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$40.00 to C$39.00.

Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS) had its price target lowered by Cormark from C$1.20 to C$1.15.

Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$1.50 to C$1.25.

Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from GBX 640 ($8.02) to GBX 740 ($9.27). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from GBX 110 ($1.38) to GBX 100 ($1.25). Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) had its price target boosted by Pi Financial from C$7.50 to C$7.75.

