Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for May 17th (ACVA, BHOOY, CPXWF, HDIUF, IAG, IMMP, KGC, PAAS, PRRWF, PWCDF)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, May 17th:

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) had its price target increased by Barrington Research from $14.00 to $18.00.

boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 45 ($0.56) to GBX 43 ($0.54).

Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF)

had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$52.00 to C$53.00.

ADENTRA (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) had its price target reduced by National Bank Financial from C$65.00 to C$61.00.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG) had its price target cut by National Bank Financial from C$5.00 to C$4.75.

Immutep (NASDAQ:IMMP) had its price target raised by Maxim Group from $8.00 to $10.00.

Kestrel Gold (CVE:KGC) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$9.75 to C$10.00.

Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$32.00 to C$33.00.

Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) had its price target cut by National Bank Financial from C$32.50 to C$32.00.

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$40.00 to C$41.00.

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$40.00 to C$39.00.

Sanne Group (LON:SNN) had its price target increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,400 ($17.54) to GBX 1,500 ($18.79).

