Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for May 17th (ACVA, BHOOY, CPXWF, HDIUF, IAG, IMMP, KGC, PAAS, PRRWF, PWCDF)

Posted by on May 17th, 2023

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, May 17th:

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) had its price target increased by Barrington Research from $14.00 to $18.00.

boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 45 ($0.56) to GBX 43 ($0.54).

Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$52.00 to C$53.00.

ADENTRA (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) had its price target reduced by National Bank Financial from C$65.00 to C$61.00.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG) had its price target cut by National Bank Financial from C$5.00 to C$4.75.

Immutep (NASDAQ:IMMP) had its price target raised by Maxim Group from $8.00 to $10.00.

Kestrel Gold (CVE:KGC) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$9.75 to C$10.00.

Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$32.00 to C$33.00.

Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) had its price target cut by National Bank Financial from C$32.50 to C$32.00.

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$40.00 to C$41.00.

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$40.00 to C$39.00.

Sanne Group (LON:SNN) had its price target increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,400 ($17.54) to GBX 1,500 ($18.79).

