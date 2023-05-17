Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of PPG Industries Call Options (NYSE:PPG)

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 2,082 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 73% compared to the average volume of 1,205 call options.

Shares of PPG traded up $2.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.45. The stock had a trading volume of 261,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,426,534. The company’s 50-day moving average is $134.68 and its 200 day moving average is $130.61. PPG Industries has a 12-month low of $107.06 and a 12-month high of $145.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $33.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.17.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PPG Industries will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 46.27%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in PPG Industries by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,365,107 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $182,334,000 after purchasing an additional 250,303 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 80,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,686,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Vertical Research lowered PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Argus raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $144.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on PPG Industries from $139.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on PPG Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $162.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.74.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

