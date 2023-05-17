StockNews.com Begins Coverage on GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of GasLog Partners from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th.
GasLog Partners Price Performance
GasLog Partners stock opened at $8.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. GasLog Partners has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $9.27. The firm has a market cap of $449.30 million, a PE ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 2.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.00.
GasLog Partners Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. GasLog Partners’s payout ratio is 2.26%.
Institutional Trading of GasLog Partners
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GasLog Partners by 253.7% in the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 36,869 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 26,446 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GasLog Partners by 17.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,468 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GasLog Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GasLog Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $4,102,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GasLog Partners by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 745,425 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,275,000 after acquiring an additional 102,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.32% of the company’s stock.
GasLog Partners Company Profile
GasLog Partners LP engages in the operation and acquisition of liquefied natural gas carriers. It owns bareboat fleet of LNG carriers including tri-fuel diesel electric engine propulsion and stream vessels, and ships which operates under long-term time charters. The company was founded on January 23, 2014 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.
