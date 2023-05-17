StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Steel Partners Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SPLP stock opened at $43.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.85. Steel Partners has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $47.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $933.85 million, a PE ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The conglomerate reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter. Steel Partners had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $422.62 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Steel Partners

In related news, President Jack L. Howard sold 5,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total transaction of $118,547.28. Following the sale, the president now owns 156,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,617,709.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, President Jack L. Howard sold 5,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total transaction of $118,547.28. Following the sale, the president now owns 156,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,617,709.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, President Jack L. Howard sold 11,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $272,578.70. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 174,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,985,996.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,961 shares of company stock valued at $916,689. 70.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPLP. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. raised its stake in shares of Steel Partners by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. now owns 7,308,932 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $320,785,000 after purchasing an additional 80,840 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $420,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Partners in the first quarter valued at about $287,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Steel Partners by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Partners in the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

About Steel Partners

Steel Partners Holdings LP engages in owning and operating businesses in various industries, including diversified industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management and logistics, banking, and youth sports. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Corporate and Other.

