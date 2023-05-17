StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BSQR opened at $1.15 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.15. The company has a market cap of $23.02 million, a PE ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 1.27. BSQUARE has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $1.50.

BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The software maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. BSQUARE had a negative net margin of 10.57% and a negative return on equity of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $7.96 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BSQUARE stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in BSQUARE Co. ( NASDAQ:BSQR Get Rating ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 42,098 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.21% of BSQUARE at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BSQUARE Corp. engages in the provision of computer software and services. The firm designs, configures, and deploys technologies for manufacturers and operators of connected devices. It operates through the Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud segments. The Partner Solutions segment includes the embedded operating system and software services.

