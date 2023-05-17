StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Orion Group (NYSE:ORN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, Noble Financial started coverage on Orion Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Orion Group Stock Performance

ORN stock opened at $2.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $81.57 million, a P/E ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 0.79. Orion Group has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orion Group

Orion Group ( NYSE:ORN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The construction company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $196.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.63 million. Orion Group had a negative return on equity of 10.08% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Orion Group will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Orion Group during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Orion Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Orion Group in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 84.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,176 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 7,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orion Group in the first quarter worth about $41,000. 53.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Orion Group

Orion Group Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of specialty construction services in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the Marine and Concrete segments. The Marine segment includes the restoration, maintenance, dredging, and repair of marine transportation facilities, pipelines, bridges and causeways and environmental structures.

