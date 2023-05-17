Strike (STRK) Price Tops $12.40 on Top Exchanges

Strike (STRK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. One Strike token can currently be bought for about $12.40 or 0.00045297 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Strike has traded up 0.9% against the dollar. Strike has a market capitalization of $46.14 million and approximately $2.06 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Strike Token Profile

Strike launched on March 29th, 2021. Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,720,116 tokens. Strike’s official message board is medium.com/strikefinance. Strike’s official Twitter account is @strikefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Strike is strike.org.

Buying and Selling Strike

According to CryptoCompare, “Strike is an autonomous and decentralized money market that enables variable-based rates for supplying digital asset collaterals to the protocol and for borrowing digital assets from the protocol with over-collateralized assets.”

