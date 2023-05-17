Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Acquired by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 196.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,677 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,781 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Stryker were worth $20,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 625,992 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $153,049,000 after buying an additional 16,320 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas acquired a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 14,804 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 11,825 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 209.6% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 51,604 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $12,617,000 after purchasing an additional 34,937 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In other news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total transaction of $1,437,190.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,537 shares in the company, valued at $3,563,885.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stryker Stock Performance

NYSE SYK opened at $285.94 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $285.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $260.51. The company has a market capitalization of $108.55 billion, a PE ratio of 41.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.94. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $188.84 and a 1 year high of $306.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 13.86%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 43.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SYK shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Stryker from $320.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Stryker from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on Stryker from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Stryker from $287.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.86.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

