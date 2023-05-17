Suku Market Capitalization Hits $10.64 Million (SUKU)

Suku (SUKU) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. Over the last week, Suku has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. Suku has a market capitalization of $10.64 million and $872,902.06 worth of Suku was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Suku token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0596 or 0.00000218 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Suku Profile

Suku was first traded on October 17th, 2019. Suku’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,403,407 tokens. The Reddit community for Suku is https://reddit.com/r/sukuecosystem. Suku’s official message board is medium.com/suku. Suku’s official Twitter account is @suku_world and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Suku is www.suku.world.

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today.

Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain.”

