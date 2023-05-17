Sumitomo Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:SOHVY) Sets New 52-Week High at $5.65

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOHVY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.65 and last traded at $5.65, with a volume of 10 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.65.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.25.

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of heavy equipment and industrial machineries. It operates through the following segments: Machinery Components, Precision Machinery, Construction Machinery, Industrial Machinery, Ships, Environmental Facilities & Plants and Others. The Machinery Components segment manufactures power transmission and control equipment inverters.

