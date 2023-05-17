Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 275.4% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 5,575 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 559.1% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 13,116 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 17.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA XBI traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $85.01. 3,818,993 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,006,130. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.37 and its 200-day moving average is $82.09. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52-week low of $62.13 and a 52-week high of $95.18.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

