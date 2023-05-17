Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Has $1.10 Million Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,128 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BK. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 238.6% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 1,001.1% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 980 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $42.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.61.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

Shares of BK traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,393,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,766,179. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $36.22 and a 52 week high of $52.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 46.84%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

