Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Has $1.30 Million Stock Holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,957 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PAVE. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 61.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 9,923 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 119,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $480,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 172,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,876,000 after purchasing an additional 42,330 shares during the period.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:PAVE traded down $0.44 on Wednesday, hitting $27.46. 523,366 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $17.80.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

