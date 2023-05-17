Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Has $13.84 Million Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 36.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 394,173 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,261 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $13,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Hamilton Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,656 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 15,560 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeneq Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $476,000. 56.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SHOP traded up $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.58. The company had a trading volume of 5,784,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,747,375. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.13. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.63 and a 12 month high of $65.54. The stock has a market cap of $77.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.81 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 6.71, a current ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

SHOP has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Shopify in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Shopify from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Shopify from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Shopify from $50.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $48.30 price objective on shares of Shopify in a report on Monday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.85.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

