Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Has $41.30 Million Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 243,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 1.6% of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $41,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth $39,000. 37.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLD stock traded down $0.82 on Wednesday, reaching $184.05. 3,118,179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,894,067. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $150.57 and a 12 month high of $191.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $184.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

