Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Lowers Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $2,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 27.8% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,138,000 after acquiring an additional 8,680 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth $687,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,516,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at about $681,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of VHT stock traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $240.47. 73,495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,093. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $217.12 and a 52-week high of $259.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

