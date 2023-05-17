Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.78.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SNCY. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $21.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sun Country Airlines from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Sun Country Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of SNCY stock opened at $17.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.08 and a 200-day moving average of $19.06. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Sun Country Airlines has a one year low of $13.25 and a one year high of $25.27.

Insider Activity

Sun Country Airlines ( NASDAQ:SNCY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.11. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $294.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Sun Country Airlines will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP William Trousdale sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $45,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,431 shares in the company, valued at $263,077.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP William Trousdale sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $45,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,431 shares in the company, valued at $263,077.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Levenhagen sold 15,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total transaction of $280,928.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,277.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,067,784 shares of company stock worth $119,804,830. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sun Country Airlines

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 92.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 48.7% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 31.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000.

About Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 48 aircraft, including 36 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

