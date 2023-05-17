Suncorp Group Ltd (ASX:SUNPG) Plans Dividend Increase – $1.32 Per Share

Suncorp Group Ltd (ASX:SUNPG – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, May 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 18th will be given a dividend of 1.322 per share on Sunday, June 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This is a boost from Suncorp Group’s previous interim dividend of $1.16.

Suncorp Group Price Performance

