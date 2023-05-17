SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SSSSL) Trading 0% Higher

SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SSSSL – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.78 and last traded at $23.78. 955 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 2,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.77.

SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.61.

SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.31%.

Featured Stories

