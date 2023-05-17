Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Purchased by SFE Investment Counsel

SFE Investment Counsel increased its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,915 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Sysco by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 38,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sysco by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 15,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Sysco by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 629,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,951,000 after acquiring an additional 224,253 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Sysco by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYY stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.75. 158,223 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,370,568. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.11. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $70.61 and a 52-week high of $88.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $18.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.56 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 141.53% and a net margin of 2.05%. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 64.90%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Sysco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Bank of America started coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Argus downgraded Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Sysco from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.27.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

