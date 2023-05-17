T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC cut its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 345,002 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 23,417 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $48,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 215.4% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 103.9% in the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 42.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $143.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $145.07 and its 200-day moving average is $145.64. The company has a market cap of $172.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.56. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.76 and a 52-week high of $154.38.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.82 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 8.27%. T-Mobile US’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.81, for a total value of $2,856,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 801,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,439,222.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total value of $7,021,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 300,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,219,156.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.81, for a total value of $2,856,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 801,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,439,222.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,400 shares of company stock valued at $20,168,420 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TMUS shares. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $201.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on T-Mobile US from $165.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.30.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

