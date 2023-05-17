Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $(3.05)-$(2.80) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.57). The company issued revenue guidance of $5.45-5.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.16 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software also updated its Q1 guidance to $(1.05)-$(0.95) EPS.

Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock traded up $0.97 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $125.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,814,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,665,338. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 12-month low of $90.00 and a 12-month high of $137.43. The company has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TTWO shares. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Moffett Nathanson raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Take-Two Interactive Software to a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $136.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Take-Two Interactive Software

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Take-Two Interactive Software

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, President Karl Slatoff sold 68,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.12, for a total transaction of $8,347,024.12. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 262,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,078,237.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 512,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,757,000 after buying an additional 5,382 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 41,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,396,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

