Talon Metals (TSE:TLO) Trading 6.7% Higher

Talon Metals Corp. (TSE:TLO – Get Rating) traded up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.32. 306,163 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 371,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Talon Metals from C$0.90 to C$0.80 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Talon Metals Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 10.45, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 502.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.35 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.42. The company has a market cap of C$272.36 million, a P/E ratio of -55.00 and a beta of 1.48.

Talon Metals Company Profile

Talon Metals Corp., a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It owns an 18.45% interest is the Tamarack nickel-copper-PGE project located in Minnesota, the United States; and a 100% interest in the Trairão iron project located in Brazil. The company is headquartered in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

