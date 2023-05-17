Tamar Securities LLC Has $6.76 Million Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Tamar Securities LLC cut its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,490 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Sherwin-Williams comprises approximately 2.1% of Tamar Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Tamar Securities LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $6,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth approximately $373,000. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 27,602 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,551,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. 76.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 1.1 %

SHW stock traded up $2.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $224.57. 415,888 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,528,903. The firm has a market cap of $57.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.07. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $195.24 and a twelve month high of $278.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $224.47 and its 200 day moving average is $232.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 86.29% and a net margin of 9.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.69%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total value of $607,090.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,145.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SHW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Zelman & Associates cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $231.00 to $253.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.83.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

