Tamar Securities LLC Has $9.13 Million Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Tamar Securities LLC decreased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals makes up 2.9% of Tamar Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Tamar Securities LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $9,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

REGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Cowen raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $775.00 to $875.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $960.00 to $935.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $850.21.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.7 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

NASDAQ REGN traded down $5.26 on Wednesday, hitting $737.02. 110,930 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 597,231. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a current ratio of 5.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $788.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $758.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.23. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $538.01 and a 52-week high of $837.55.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $759.89, for a total value of $835,879.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,807,991.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $821.70, for a total transaction of $150,371.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,057,759.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $759.89, for a total transaction of $835,879.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,807,991.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,741 shares of company stock worth $10,218,737 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

See Also

