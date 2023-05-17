Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Bought by abrdn plc

abrdn plc increased its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 424,691 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,675 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Target were worth $63,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Target by 122,068.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,793,906 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $711,368,000 after buying an additional 4,789,982 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Target by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,177,540 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,213,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,559 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Target by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,191,786 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,073,719,000 after purchasing an additional 852,361 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Target by 184.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 993,105 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $147,367,000 after purchasing an additional 643,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth $93,902,000. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.69.

Target Stock Performance

TGT stock opened at $158.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $73.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.02. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $137.16 and a 12-month high of $183.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.07.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. Target had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $24.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $5,564,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,408,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Target

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

