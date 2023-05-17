Target (NYSE:TGT) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.75-8.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.47. Target also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.30-1.70 EPS.

Target Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $156.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Target has a 1 year low of $137.16 and a 1 year high of $215.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.07. The firm has a market cap of $72.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.02.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. Target had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $24.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. Target’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Target will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Target’s payout ratio is 72.24%.

Several equities analysts have commented on TGT shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Cowen lowered their price target on Target from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Target in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $181.69.

Insider Transactions at Target

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Target

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in Target in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 20.3% during the first quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in Target by 0.9% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 23,580 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Target by 3.6% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 6,054 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC raised its stake in Target by 19.1% during the first quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

