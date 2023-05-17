Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.09

Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO – Get Rating) (NYSE:TGB) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.09 and traded as low as C$1.95. Taseko Mines shares last traded at C$1.98, with a volume of 331,973 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TKO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Taseko Mines from C$2.75 to C$2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 5th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a report on Friday, May 5th.

Taseko Mines Stock Up 1.6 %

The firm has a market cap of C$553.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.16 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.09.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines ( TSE:TKO Get Rating ) (NYSE:TGB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$100.62 million for the quarter. Taseko Mines had a negative net margin of 6.85% and a negative return on equity of 7.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Taseko Mines Limited will post 0.1175772 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

