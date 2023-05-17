Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE) Earns “Hold” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 810 ($10.15) target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.55% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TATE. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 975 ($12.21) price objective on shares of Tate & Lyle in a report on Monday, February 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on Tate & Lyle from GBX 890 ($11.15) to GBX 970 ($12.15) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 940 ($11.78) price objective on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 909 ($11.39).

Tate & Lyle Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of TATE traded down GBX 17.28 ($0.22) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 782.22 ($9.80). The stock had a trading volume of 1,469,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,602. Tate & Lyle has a 1-year low of GBX 647.80 ($8.11) and a 1-year high of GBX 837.50 ($10.49). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,601.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 797.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 764.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.22, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Tate & Lyle Company Profile

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

