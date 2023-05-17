TCM Advisors LLC Acquires 300 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

TCM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,058 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. TCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UNP. MAS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at $233,000. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 3.8% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at $569,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Union Pacific by 3.7% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $12,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Union Pacific by 10.1% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of UNP stock opened at $196.87 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $196.64 and a 200-day moving average of $203.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.69 and a 12-month high of $242.35. The firm has a market cap of $120.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.56.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.



