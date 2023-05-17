TCM Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

TCM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,500 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. TCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NKE. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 164.8% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 27,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 274 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 157.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $35,540.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,518 shares in the company, valued at $443,373.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $13,117,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,376,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,202,599.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $35,540.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,373.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 220,282 shares of company stock valued at $26,447,640. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NIKE Price Performance

NKE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on NIKE from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on NIKE from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on NIKE from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays raised shares of NIKE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on NIKE from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.33.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $115.92. 989,112 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,731,801. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company has a market cap of $178.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.11. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $131.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.94.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.48 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 35.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 39.19%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

