TCM Advisors LLC Has $392,000 Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

TCM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 34.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. TCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HLT. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 7.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 8.0% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 22.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 8.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the first quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HLT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $171.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $154.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Argus decreased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $170.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.81.

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

NYSE HLT opened at $142.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $141.40 and its 200-day moving average is $139.24. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $108.41 and a one year high of $152.89.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 141.34% and a net margin of 13.36%. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 13.16%.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management and Franchise segment operates hotels of third-party owners.

