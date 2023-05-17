TCM Advisors LLC Has $729,000 Position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

TCM Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) by 48.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,027 shares during the period. TCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in United Bankshares by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,874,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $658,348,000 after acquiring an additional 495,652 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,156,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $498,550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782,694 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,726,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $490,739,000 after purchasing an additional 127,760 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in United Bankshares by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,205,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,736,000 after acquiring an additional 245,229 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in United Bankshares by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,893,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,054,000 after purchasing an additional 14,291 shares in the last quarter. 68.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UBSI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on United Bankshares from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on United Bankshares from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of UBSI stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.75. The company had a trading volume of 25,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,394. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.02. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.68 and a 52-week high of $44.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.44.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The business had revenue of $362.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.72 million. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 31.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community Banking segment consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing, and consumer loans.

