TCM Advisors LLC Has $831,000 Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

TCM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. TCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 593.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 33.3% in the third quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 66.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

EMN traded up $0.50 on Wednesday, hitting $79.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,388. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.14. The firm has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.50. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $69.91 and a 12 month high of $112.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 17.03%. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. Analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.31.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Material (AM), Additives and Functional Products (AFP), Chemical Intermediates (CI), and Fibers. The AM segment produces and markets its polymers, films, and plastics with differentiated performance properties for value-added end uses in transportation, consumables, building and construction, durable goods, and health and wellness markets.

