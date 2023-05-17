TCM Advisors LLC Trims Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

TCM Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola makes up about 2.0% of TCM Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. TCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 956.1% during the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $67.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.80.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.0 %

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $4,344,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 219,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,903,870.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Coca-Cola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total value of $16,104,880.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 184,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,743,743.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $4,344,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 219,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,903,870.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 540,473 shares of company stock valued at $33,992,699 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

KO opened at $63.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $273.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.41 and a 200-day moving average of $61.76. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $54.01 and a 52 week high of $65.52.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 22.69%. The company had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.70%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

See Also

