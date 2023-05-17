TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Acquired by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,779 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $4,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 107.7% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 78.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 280 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TEL. StockNews.com raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $117.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.85.

Insider Activity at TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Trading Down 1.6 %

In other TE Connectivity news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 9,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total transaction of $1,159,544.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,467,428.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other TE Connectivity news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total transaction of $3,061,058.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,750,487.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 9,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total transaction of $1,159,544.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,467,428.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TEL opened at $120.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.69. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $104.76 and a one year high of $138.24. The firm has a market cap of $37.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.31.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.73%.

TE Connectivity Profile

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.