TeamViewer (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) Shares Down 1.3%

TeamViewer SE (OTCMKTS:TMVWY – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.40 and last traded at $8.40. 205 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 7,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.51.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TMVWY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded TeamViewer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Berenberg Bank upgraded TeamViewer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered TeamViewer from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.35 and a 200-day moving average of $7.31.

TeamViewer AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes remote connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers TeamViewer, a remote access, remote control, and remote support solution that works with every desktop and mobile platform; TeamViewer Tensor, an enterprise remote connectivity cloud platform enabling organizations to deploy a large-scale IT management framework to access, support, and control any device or machine from anywhere at anytime; TeamViewer Assist AR, a remote support solution with augmented reality; and TeamViewer IoT, which enables to instantly access, control, and manage connected products from anywhere.

