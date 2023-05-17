Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $48.78

Shares of Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $48.78 and last traded at $48.74, with a volume of 265593 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TGLS shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Tecnoglass from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Tecnoglass from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Tecnoglass from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Tecnoglass from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Tecnoglass from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Tecnoglass Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.32 and a 200-day moving average of $35.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Tecnoglass Increases Dividend

Tecnoglass ( NASDAQ:TGLS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.10. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 54.65% and a net margin of 23.34%. The business had revenue of $211.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.16 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tecnoglass Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is an increase from Tecnoglass’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Christian T. Daes sold 204,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.26, for a total transaction of $8,647,748.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Tecnoglass news, CEO Jose M. Daes sold 275,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.26, for a total value of $11,655,730.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Christian T. Daes sold 204,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.26, for a total value of $8,647,748.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 7,269 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 107.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 994,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,114,000 after buying an additional 515,151 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 45.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 265,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,708,000 after buying an additional 82,567 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 39.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 28,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 8,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 122,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after acquiring an additional 12,900 shares during the period. 23.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tecnoglass Company Profile

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of architectural glass, windows and associated aluminum products for the global commercial and residential construction market. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

