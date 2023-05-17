Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,230 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $672,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 77,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,313,000 after purchasing an additional 7,761 shares in the last quarter. Unionview LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 12,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. 43.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.49. The company had a trading volume of 66,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,320. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $105.59 and a 12 month high of $131.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.01. The company has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were given a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

