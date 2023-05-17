Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Has $1.74 Million Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 351.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,940 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up about 1.1% of Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $4,091,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 440.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.44. The company had a trading volume of 229,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,927,789. The company has a market capitalization of $31.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $27.40 and a one year high of $36.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.90.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

