Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Has $472,000 Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC reduced its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,627 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of F. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,339 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the first quarter worth $37,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 275.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 111,481 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 81,783 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 325,778 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,509,000 after acquiring an additional 47,959 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 564,002 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $9,537,000 after purchasing an additional 16,498 shares during the last quarter. 49.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ford Motor

In related news, CFO John T. Lawler sold 29,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total transaction of $389,760.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 443,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,798,936.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO John T. Lawler sold 29,821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total value of $389,760.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 443,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,798,936.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James D. Farley, Jr. sold 79,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $1,027,784.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,638,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,073,257.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 134,592 shares of company stock valued at $1,740,843. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:F traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.41. 8,079,495 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,776,223. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $16.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.62.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $39.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.42 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 84.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on F. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.18.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

Featured Stories

