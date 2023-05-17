Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Has $980,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,654 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DSI. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the third quarter valued at $67,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the third quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 22.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DSI traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.87. 63,043 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,565. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.72 and a fifty-two week high of $82.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.26.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

