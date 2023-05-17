Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Increases Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,203 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 296 shares during the quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SJM. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 48,822.8% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,281,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277,097 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 15,418.9% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,728,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717,816 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,973,000. National Pension Service grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 1,012.2% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 192,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,085,000 after purchasing an additional 175,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,666,000 after purchasing an additional 162,944 shares during the period. 79.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

Shares of SJM traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $154.27. 76,815 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 888,841. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $154.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.76. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $119.82 and a 12-month high of $163.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.21.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 8.54%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 61.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at J. M. Smucker

In related news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $732,388.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,390,850.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 51,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.27, for a total transaction of $7,925,312.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 640,409 shares in the company, valued at $98,795,896.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $732,388.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,850.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 122,462 shares of company stock worth $18,744,753. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. Barclays began coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Argus upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $132.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.27.

About J. M. Smucker

(Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.