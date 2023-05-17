Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Sells 477 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC cut its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $45,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.43. The company had a trading volume of 286,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,703,865. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $94.59 and a 12 month high of $113.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.74. The stock has a market cap of $47.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

