Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Sells 5,431 Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,431 shares during the quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000.

Get iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF alerts:

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.90. 38,286 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,021. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.96. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 1-year low of $43.57 and a 1-year high of $51.12.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.